UPSC NDA NA 2 Final Result 2024 OUT, check direct link

UPSC NDA Final Result 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA & NA) 2023. Candidates who appeared in the UPSC NDA 2023-24 can download their results from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

According to the results, a total of 699 candidates have been shortlisted for admission to the Army, the Navy, and the Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy for the 152nd Course and the Naval Academy for the 114th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). The results have been prepared based on the candidate's performance in the written test and interview. The commission has not taken the results of the medical exam in preparing these lists. Candidates can download UPSC NDA Final Result 2024 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download UPSC NDA NA Final Result 2024?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC NDA Final Result 2024' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to a new PDF containing the roll numbers and names of the selected candidates

UPSC NDA Final Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save UPSC NDA Final Result 2024 for future reference

Results are provisional, documents required

Candidates should note that the above results are provisional. The shortlisted candidates are required to submit their requisite certificates in support of date of birth, educational qualifications, etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066, wherever this has not already been done, and NOT to UPSC.