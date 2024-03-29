SSC JE Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 968 vacancies, check eligibility, salary, how to apply, fee, more

SSC JE Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has initiated the process of online registration for the recruitment of Junior Engineers in the Civil, Mechanical, QS & C, and Electrical branches. The registration process for these vacancies has commenced on the official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who are interested and eligible for the post can apply online on or before April 19. The recruitment drive aims to fill 968 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer in various Ministries/Departments/Organizations under the Government of India. Candidates can access information regarding vacancy break-up, eligibility, application process, and other relevant details here.
Vacancy Details
Total number of vacancies - 968
Branch-wise vacancy breakup
- Junior Engineer (Civil Engineering) - 788 Posts
- Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical) - 37
- Junior Engineer (Mechanical)- 15 Posts
- Junior Engineer (Electrical) - 128 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
The candidate should have studied B.E/B.Tech./Diploma in the relevant subject from a recognized university.
Age Limit - up to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms.)
Selection Criteria
The candidates will be selected based on a written test and document verification. The written test will consist of two papers: paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 will have three sections - General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, and a relevant exam, and the duration of this exam will be 2 hours.
On the other hand, paper 2 will consist of three parts - Part A General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part B General Engineering (Electrical) or Part C General Engineering (Mechanical). The duration of this exam will also be 2 hours.
Documents required at the time of registration
- 10th class mark sheet
- 12th class Marksheet
- Graduation Marksheet
- Graduation certificate
- College leaving certificate
- PwD certificate, and so on
- No Objection Certificate
What will be the salary offered?
The candidates who have been shortlisted will be offered a salary in pay level 6. This salary will fall between Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 1,12,400 and will also include a grade pay of Rs. 4200. The basic pay will be Rs. 35,400. In addition to this, the candidates will receive House Rent Allowance, Dearness Allowance, and Travel Allowance along with their salary.
How to apply?
- Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in
- Click on 'apply' tab
- Now, click on the notification link that reads, 'Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination,2024'
- It will redirect you to a registration window where you need to register yourself first before proceeding to the application form
- On successful registration, proceed with the application form
- Upload documents, pay the application fee and click on 'submit'
- Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference
Application Fee
- Others - Rs. 100/-
- Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC),
- Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and ExServicemen - Exempted
