SSC GD Constable 2022 exam: Revised final result for Manipur State out, mark sheets soon

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022 exam result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the revised result for the state of Manipur. All those who appeared in the SSC GD Constable Recruitment Exam 2022-24 can download the revised result from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Earlier, the final result of GD Constable in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 was declared on August 20 for all states except for Manipur state. The result was processed for 49590 vacancies except for 597 vacancies for Manipur state wherein 45217 candidates (40229 Male & 4988 Female) were provisionally recommended for appointment whereas the candidature of 1337 candidates was kept withheld.

How to download SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022 exam result?

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in

Click on the 'Results' tab

Click on the link that reads, 'Recruitment of (CTGD) in (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 (Final Result) – List of Male Candidates for the State of Manipur in Roll Number Order recommended for appointment (List-II).'

A PDF containing the roll number and name-wise list of the selected candidates will appear

Download and save SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022 exam result for future reference

The final results have been prepared based on the candidates' performance in the physical and medical tests. The PET/PST of the candidates from the State of Manipur was conducted by the CAPFs from May 1 to 3 and November 1 to 6. In addition, candidates hailing from Manipur, who appeared in CBE and PET/PST from examination centres of other States, were also qualified in the PET/PST. The Document Verification (DV)/ Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/ Review Medical Examination (RME) of the shortlisted candidates from the State of Manipur was conducted by the CAPFs from January 29 to February 10.

When will SSC release marksheets for GD Constable?

The commission will release the SSC GD Constable 2022 mark sheets of qualified and non-qualified candidates of the state in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.