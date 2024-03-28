Thursday, March 28, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jobs
  4. TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024: Application begins at tnpsc.gov.in, check eligibility, how to apply

TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024: Application begins at tnpsc.gov.in, check eligibility, how to apply

TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024 online applications have been started on the official website. Candidates who satisfy the eligibility norms for Group 1 services exam can apply online before the last date. The last date for submission of application form is April 27. Check vacancy, how to apply, more.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: March 28, 2024 15:02 IST
TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024 online application begins
Image Source : TNPSC TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024 online application begins

TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024 notification: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released a notification for the Combined Civil Services Exam -1 (Group 1 services). Interested candidates can submit applications online at the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The last date for submitting the online application is April 27. 

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 90 vacancies out of which 16 are for Deputy Collector, 23 are for Deputy Superintendent of Police, 14 are for Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes), 21 are for Deputy Registrar, 14 are for Assistant Director of Rural Development, 1 is for District Employment Officer and remaining one is for District Officer Post. Candidates can check eligibility, how to apply, and other details here. 

TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must hold a graduation degree from a recognized university. For more information, candidates should refer to the official notification.

Age Limit - minimum 21 years old

How to apply?

  • Candidates should apply online at the official website, tnpscexams.in.
  • Register yourself first before proceeding to the online application form
  • Fill out the application form providing all details such as application number, date of birth, and other details.
  •  TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024 application form will appear on the screen
  • Download and save  TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024 application confirmation page for future reference

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done through a three-staged selection procedure including Prelims, mains and interviews. The preliminary exam will be conducted on July 13 and will have objective-type questions covering general studies, aptitude and mental ability tests.

Exam Fee

The preliminary examination fee of Rs. 100 (Rupees One hundred only) should be paid at the time of submitting the online application for this recruitment, unless exemption of fee is claimed. 

Direct link to apply online

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jobs News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement