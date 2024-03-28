TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024: Application begins at tnpsc.gov.in, check eligibility, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : TNPSC TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024 online application begins

TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024 notification: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released a notification for the Combined Civil Services Exam -1 (Group 1 services). Interested candidates can submit applications online at the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The last date for submitting the online application is April 27.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 90 vacancies out of which 16 are for Deputy Collector, 23 are for Deputy Superintendent of Police, 14 are for Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes), 21 are for Deputy Registrar, 14 are for Assistant Director of Rural Development, 1 is for District Employment Officer and remaining one is for District Officer Post. Candidates can check eligibility, how to apply, and other details here.

TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The candidate must hold a graduation degree from a recognized university. For more information, candidates should refer to the official notification.

Age Limit - minimum 21 years old

How to apply?

Candidates should apply online at the official website, tnpscexams.in.

Register yourself first before proceeding to the online application form

Fill out the application form providing all details such as application number, date of birth, and other details.

TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024 application form will appear on the screen

Download and save TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2024 application confirmation page for future reference

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done through a three-staged selection procedure including Prelims, mains and interviews. The preliminary exam will be conducted on July 13 and will have objective-type questions covering general studies, aptitude and mental ability tests.

Exam Fee

The preliminary examination fee of Rs. 100 (Rupees One hundred only) should be paid at the time of submitting the online application for this recruitment, unless exemption of fee is claimed.

