SSC CHSL Recruitment 2024 Notification soon on new official web portal, check OTR and application guidelines

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2024 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has recently released a notice regarding the OTR and application module of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024. According to the notice, the commission will upload SSC CHSL 2024 notification soon on its website. As per the latest notice released by SSC, the application forms will only be accepted on the Commission's new website. If you wish to apply, you must generate a one-time registration (OTR) on the new website, as the old OTR will not be functional. We advise you to complete the OTR as soon as possible, well in advance of the publication of the Notice for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination in 2024.

SSC introduces new changes in the application module this time

The commission has updated the application module for this year's recruitment cycle. A new feature has been added which allows for live photographs of candidates to be captured. Previously, candidates were required to upload an already captured photograph. With the new application module, a webcam on a computer or laptop or an Android device can be used to capture live photographs of the candidates. Candidates need to take their photographs with due care and attention. Please keep the following instructions in mind:

A) Find a place with good light and a plain background.

B) Ensure the camera is at eye level before taking the photo.

C) Position yourself directly in front of the webcam and look straight ahead.

D) Candidates shouldn’t wear a cap, mask or glasses/spectacles while taking a live photo.

The commission launched its new website on February 17 (ssc.gov.in) along with the continued accessibility of the existing website, ssc.nic.in. According to the calendar, the notification will be released on April 2. The registration process for SSC CHSL 2024 will commence on April 2 and conclude on May 1. The SSC CHSL Exam 2024 tier 1 is scheduled to be conducted from June-July 2024.

