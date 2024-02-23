SSC launches new website, check how to register and other details

Friday, February 23, 2024
     
The Staff Selection Commission has launched a new website for all candidates seeking government jobs in various departments. Candidates who are going to appear in the upcoming SSC Recruitment exams can check the details on registration process, and other details here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: February 23, 2024 16:18 IST
Staff Selection Commission logo
Image Source : FILE Staff Selection Commission logo

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has launched a new website, which went live on February 17. The commission has also released a notification regarding the launch of the new website, which contains details about the website to help candidates. This move was made to ease the problems faced by candidates.

The official notice reads, 'The Staff Selection Commission takes pride in announcing the launch of a new website which has been made live on 17.02.2024. However, the existing website will also continue to be accessible through a link on the new website.

How to apply?

'All candidates are advised to do fresh One Time Registration (OTR) on the new website of the Commission, i.e., https://ssc.gov.in/, as OTR did on an earlier version of the Commission’s website, i.e., https://ssc.nic.in/,

stands null & void. The detailed instructions for one-time registration may be seen under the section 'For Candidates >Special Instructions > Instructions for filling OTR', the notice further reads. 

As per the official notice, all the applications for future exams are required to be submitted through the new website, i.e., https://ssc.gov.in/, only.


 

