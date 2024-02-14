SSC CHSL 2023 Final Vacancies and Option cum Preference Form out at ssc.nic.in, apply now!

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC CHSL 2023 Final Vacancies and Option cum Preference Form out

SSC CHSL 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final vacancies for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2023. The commission has also released the CHSL 2023 option cum preference form, marking the commencement of an important selection process. Candidates are advised to communicate their post preference through the official website, ssc.nic.in. The last date for submission of application form is February 18, 2024.

Candidates are required to navigate to the official website of SSC to check the list of vacancies.

The official notification reads, 'Before the declaration of final result, Option-cum-Preference(s) for post(s)/department(s) are required to be submitted by those candidates who have appeared in Tier-II examination. Accordingly, all candidates, who have appeared in Tier-II, are advised to submit their Option-cum-Preference for post(s)/ department(s) for CHSLE-2023 through their respective ‘CANDIDATE LOGIN’ on the website of SSC (Headquarters) i.e., https://ssc.nic.in,wherein a tab for submission of Option-cumPreference(s) for post(s)/ department(s) will be activated which will remain active during the period from February 13 to 18.

It should be noted that Option-cum-Preference(s) can be revised only during the aforesaid period and Option-cum-Preference(s) last submitted by the candidate will be treated as final. All those who fail to exercise their option cum preference during the aforesaid period, shall not be given any further chance in any circumstances for submission of their Option-cumPreference(s) and such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/final selection.

