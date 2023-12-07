Revised SSC CGL Final Results 2023 announced at ssc.nic.in: Check Now!

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Revised SSC CGL Final Results 2023 are available at ssc.nic.in

Revised SSC CGL Final Results 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised final results of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE), 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the said exam can check and download the revised final results from the official website, ssc.nic.in. Earlier, the final results were declared on December 4 recommending 7,589 candidates.

Why have SSC CGL Final results been revised?

After the declaration of the results, the commission received some representations from the candidates regarding discrepancies in the final result which necessitated a re-exam. To ensure transparency in the recruitment system, the commission immediately undertook a comprehensive review of the final result and found that the DEST mistakes of 261 candidates, whose computer terminals were changed during the Skill Test due to technical issues, were not considered and hence, these 261 candidates were treated absent in the Skill Test.

Based on the said review, the mistakes in the results have been rectified. According to the revised list, 23 candidates who were earlier not 'selected' have now qualified, those 23 who were declared as 'selected' have now become not-qualified in the revised result. There has also been a change in the earlier Post/ Category allocation of 49 candidates.

The results of Tier 1 of the CGL exam 2023 were declared on September 19. Thereafter, Tier 2 of the Examination was conducted in the Computer Based Mode from October 26 to 27.

Will the final answer keys and scorecards for SSC CGL 2023 be released?

The official notification states that the representations received from the candidates regarding the Answer Keys of SSC CGL Tier-2 Exam have been thoroughly examined, and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever required. The final answer keys have been used for evaluation, and the detailed marks of the shortlisted/non-shortlisted candidates, along with the final answer keys, will be uploaded on the website of the Commission shortly. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for regularly for latest updates.

