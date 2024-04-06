CSE 2024: UPSC releases important notice for Imphal candidates for Civil Service Exam, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC releases important notice for Imphal candidates

UPSC CSE 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released an important notice regarding the commencement of the Civil Services (preliminary exam) 2024. The candidates can check the official notice on the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

All those who have opted Imphal as centre can change it: UPSC

As per the notice, the UPSC Civil Services (CSE) 2024 will be conducted on June 16 across the country including the Imphal centre. The commission has given a chance to all those candidates who have opted for the 'Imphal (Manipur)' centre. Now, they have the option to change their centre and can choose any of the 80 notified centres of the said exam including Aizwal, Mizoram, Kohima, Nagaland, Shillong, Meghalaya, Dispur, Assam, Jorhat, Assam, Kolkata, West Bengal and Delhi.

The facility to change centres for such candidates will remain available on the official website from April 8 to 19 on round a clock basis.

Centre change requests can be made through two modes

The candidates will have two other options to raise their request - call or mail. Candidates may also submit their request for a change of centres by calling on toll-free helpline number 1800118711 on all working days from April 8 to 19th between 10 AM to 5 PM. Also, the candidates can send their centre change representations to email id uscsp-upsc@nic.in.

On receipt of centre change options, they will be allocated to the venues of their chosen centres and accordingly, a message confirming the change of centres shall be sent to each such candidate on his/her registered mobile number.

Admit Cards soon

The commission will upload the admit cards of these candidates along with the other eligible candidates of the civil services prelims exam 2024 around one week before the exam. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates.