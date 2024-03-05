UPSC CSE Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply online for 1,056 vacancies, check how to apply, fee, more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK UPSC CSE Recruitment 2024 registration's last date today, March 5.

UPSC CSE Recruitment 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration window today for recruitment to the various posts through the civil services exam. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website of UPSC, upsconline.nic.in before the closure of the application window. The registration window link will be disabled after 6 pm.

The correction facility will remain open for 7 days from March 6 to 12. Candidates are allowed to make changes to their application form. If a candidate wishes to modify their OTR profile, they must log in to the OTR platform and make the necessary changes. It is important to note that changes to the OTR profile cannot be made by visiting the window for modification in the application form.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 1,056 vacancies in various services. of which, 40 vacancies are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category, 06 Vacancies for candidates of blindness and low vision, 12 Vacancies for deaf and hard of hearing, 09 Vacancies for locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims, and muscular dystrophy; and 13 Vacancies for multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to including deaf-blindness.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Click on 'OTR' for UPSC

Select 'New Registration' and complete the registration process with accurate details

Log in to the portal using your email id, mobile number, OTR ID, and password

Complete the UPSC application form by providing all essential details

Upload documents, pay the application fee, and click on the submit button

Take a printout of the confirmation page of the UPSC CSE application form for future reference

Direct link to apply

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Graduation in any field

Age Limit - The candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must have not attained the age of 32 years on August 1, 2024. The candidate must have not been born earlier than 2nd August 1992 and not later than 1st August 2003.

Application Fee - Rs. 100/- (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee)

Payment Mode: Payment can be remitted offline through any branch of State Bank of India by cash or by using Net Banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/RuPay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment.