UPSC CSE 2024 Notification OUT: Register yourself for Civil Services Exam at upsc.gov.in, check eligibility

UPSC CSE 2024 Prelims Exam: The much-awaited UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 notification has been officially released, marking the beginning of a rigorous selection process for aspirants seeking a career in the prestigious civil services of India. The exam, often considered one of the toughest in the country, opens doors to various administrative services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), among others.

Key Dates and Important Information

The UPSC CSE 2024 notification provides crucial details for interested candidates. The registration period begins on February 14, and continues until March 5, 2024, till 6:00 PM. Candidates are allowed to make modifications to their applications from March 6 to March 12, 2024.

This year, the commission will fill approximately 1056 vacancies, which include 40 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category, i.e. 06 Vacancies for candidates of (a) blindness and low vision; 12 Vacancies for (b) deaf and hard of hearing; 09 Vacancies for (c) locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy; and 13 Vacancies for (e) multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (c) including deaf-blindness.

Qualification and Age Limit

To be eligible for UPSC CSE 2024, candidates must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university. As per the notification, individuals between the ages of 21 and 32 are eligible to apply. However, there are age relaxations for candidates belonging to reserved categories. This inclusivity aims to provide equal opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds to join the civil services.

Number of attempts

As for the number of attempts, general category candidates can make up to six attempts, while there is no limit for SC/ST candidates. OBC candidates are allowed up to nine attempts, and persons with disabilities (PWD) can make up to nine attempts for the General, EWS, and OBC categories. The attempt limit for PWD candidates from SC/ST categories is unlimited. These provisions take into consideration the diverse circumstances and challenges faced by aspirants and aim to create a level playing field.

Application Process

The application process for UPSC CSE 2024 is entirely online, emphasizing the importance of digitalization in modern administrative processes. Candidates are required to apply through the official website, upsconline.nic.in. The application fee for UPSC CSE 2024 is set at Rs. 100 for candidates from the general category and OBC. However, female candidates and those belonging to SC, ST, and Persons with Benchmark Disability are exempted from paying any fee.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 Exam Notification'

It will redirect you to a new window

Now, click on the application link

It will redirect you to the login page

Now, register yourself first before proceeding to the application form

Login with your generated application id and password

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents, and pay application fee

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Selection Procedure

The UPSC CSE 2024 follows a comprehensive three-stage selection procedure, consisting of the Preliminary Examination, the Main Examination, and the Interview. These stages are designed to assess the candidates' knowledge, analytical skills, and personality traits, ensuring that only the most qualified and suitable individuals are selected for the various civil services and posts.

The Preliminary Examination serves as a screening test, assessing candidates' understanding of a wide range of subjects. Successful candidates move on to the Main Examination, which is a written examination covering a more extensive syllabus. Finally, the Interview or Personality Test assesses the candidate's mental alertness, critical powers of assimilation, clear and logical exposition, balance of judgment, variety, and depth of interest, ability for social cohesion, and leadership qualities.

The UPSC CSE is not just an examination; it is a transformative journey that prepares individuals for the challenges of leading and managing the nation's diverse administrative functions. The selection process is rigorous, aiming to identify individuals with the right combination of knowledge, skills, and ethical values to serve the country effectively.

