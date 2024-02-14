UPSC IFS 2024 Notification OUT: Register yourself at upsc.gov.in, check eligibility and other details here

Follow us on Image Source : UPSC UPSC IFS Preliminary Exam registration starts on upsc.gov.in.

UPSC IFS 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the notification for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Preliminary Examination 2024. Aspiring candidates can now begin the registration process on the official website, upsc.gov.in, starting from February 14, 2024. This announcement marks the commencement of a rigorous selection process that opens the door to a prestigious career in the field of forestry.

Eligibility Criteria for UPSC IFS 2024

Before aspiring candidates dive into the registration process, it is crucial to understand the eligibility criteria set by UPSC. To be eligible for the UPSC IFS Preliminary Exam 2024, candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree in at least one of the subjects, namely Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, and Zoology. Alternatively, candidates can possess a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture, Forestry, or Engineering from universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India. Additionally, candidates must ensure that they fall within the age bracket of 21 to 32 years as of August 1, 2024.

How to Apply for UPSC IFS Exam?

To apply for the UPSC IFS Preliminary Exam, candidates need to follow a straightforward online application process. The application form is available on the official UPSC website, and candidates are required to fill in their details, upload necessary documents, and pay the prescribed application fee.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs. 100/- through various payment modes, including Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit card, UPI payment, or Internet Banking. Candidates need to complete the payment process to validate their application.

However, there is a welcome relief for certain categories, as female candidates, along with those belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories, are exempted from the payment of the application fee. This inclusive approach ensures that individuals from diverse backgrounds have an equal opportunity to showcase their potential without financial barriers.

Key Dates to Remember

Aspirants should mark their calendars with the essential dates related to the UPSC IFS 2024 examination. The registration process commenced on February 14, 2024, and the last date for submission of applications is March 5. Keeping in mind the examination date on May 26, 2024, candidates should plan their preparation strategy effectively to excel in this competitive examination. The candidates will be able to make changes in their application forms between March 6 to 12.

