UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: Registration begins tomorrow at upsc.gov.in, check eligibility and other details

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to start the online application process for the Civil Services Prelims Exam 2024. According to the official schedule, the online application process will start from tomorrow, February 14. Once the online application window is activated, the candidate will be able to fill out their application forms on upsc.gov.in.

The candidates can submit their application forms by March 5, 2024. Detailed notifications containing the details of online applications, exam dates, vacancies and others will also be uploaded on the official website of UPSC. Candidates preparing to appear in the UPSC CSE 2024 are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: Eligibility Criteria

To appear in the UPSC CSE Prelims 2024 exam, the candidate should have the following eligibility criteria.

- Nationality - Indian

- Age Limit - 21 years to 32 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates)

-Qualification - Graduation

Selection Process

The selection process involves two successive stages - Civil Services (Prelims and Mains), and Interviews. All those who qualify in the prelims will be called for mains exam. Those who qualify in the mains exam will be called for an interview round for the selection of candidates for the various Services.

Number of Attempts:

Every candidate appearing at the examination, who is otherwise eligible, shall be permitted six attempts at the Civil Services Exam. However, relaxation in the number of attempts will be available to the SC/ST/OBC

and PwBD category candidates who are otherwise eligible. The number of attempts available for such candidates as per relaxation are as under:

SC/ST - Unlimited

OBC-9 attempts

GL/EWS/OBC Unlimited for SC/ST: 9 attempts

Fee: