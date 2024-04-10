UPSC IES/ISS 2024 Notification: Apply online at upsc.gov.in, check easy steps, fee, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC IES/ISS 2024 application form out

UPSC IES/ISS 2024 Notification: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released notification for Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Exam 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit application forms at the official website of UPSC, upsconline.nic.in. The last date for submission of application form is April 30.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 48 vacancies of which 18 vacancies are for the Indian Economic Service and 30 are for the Indian Statistical Service. Candidates are advised to read all information about the recruitment procedure before submitting the online application form.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application form: April 30

Modification dates: May 1 to 7

Exam Dates: June 21

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Indian Economic Service: Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics.

Indian Statistical Service: Bachelor's Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subjects or a Master's degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics.

Age Limit - The candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on 1st August 2024. There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidates' performance in the written test followed by the viva voce.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC IES/ISS 2024 Notification'

It will redirect you to a window where the direct link to the application form is provided

Click on the UPSC IES/ISS 2024 application form

Register yourself before proceeding to the application form

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents, pay application fee and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Exam Fee

Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability - No Fee

All others - Rs. 200/-

