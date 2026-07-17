Former temple officer arrested in Badrinath Dham donation theft case, to be produced in court on July 18

Chamoli (Uttarakhand):

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested former temple officer Rajendra Chauhan in connection with its probe in the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Badarinath Dham in Uttarakhand, said officials on Friday. He was arrested following four hours of questioning.

Chauhan, who is among the key suspects, will be produced before a court on Saturday.

The development comes a day after the four-member inquiry committee constituted by the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) submitted an 18-page report and suggested that a dress code must be implemented during counting process. Additionally, CCTVs should be installed in uncovered areas and the counting centre to ensure that the surveillance remains robust.

The BKTC also suspended Pramod Nautiyal based on the committee's report. Nautiyal, against whom a first information report (FIR) was registered earlier under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), was a personal assistant in the BKTC chairman Hemant Dwivedi's office.

Nautiyal is also under the scanner of the SIT, which is being headed by Chamoli Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Madan Singh. Citing sources, news agency PTI has reported that Nautiyal's past 'suspicious' activities are being analysed by the SIT based on the CCTV footage. Furthermore, the SIT is also trying to recover the CCTV footage that was deleted earlier.

The BKTC has also transferred treasurer Sandesh Mehta. In his place, Kedar Singh will handle the duties ofthe treasurer, said BKTC chief executive officer (CEO) Sohan Singh Rangad earlier this week.

Like neighbouring Uttar Pradesh where a row has erupted in alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the embezzlement of donations at the Badrinath Temple have also led to a massive controversy in the hill state, but Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has promised stern action against the guilty.

"This is a sin akin to cow slaughter. It is a heinous crime, just like killing one's own parents. It is unforgivable, and the law will take its course," Dhami said on Tuesday.

However, the Congress has slammed the government over the matter and demanded a judicial inquiry. "Serious charges -- such as theft within the temple and alleged irregularities involving precious gems, jewellery, and offerings -- have been levelled against individuals appointed by the ruling establishment," said Congress leader Ganesh Godiyal.

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