Important Update: NEET UG 2024 correction window opens, check last date, direct link, guidelines

NEET UG 2024 online application correction window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the online application correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2024 on its official web portal. All those who wish to correct particulars in their online application form for NEET UG 2024 can do so before March 20. The candidates are advised to verify their particulars and make changes if required as there will no other chance be provided.

The official notice reads, 'Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates.'

Exam Dates:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2024 for May 5 which will be conducted between 2 PM and 5.20 PM. The exam will be conducted in Pen & Paper mode (offline) across various centres in India and abroad.

How to change particulars in the online application form?

Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in

Click on 'NEET UG 2024 correction window' link available on the homepage

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to log in with your application number, date of birth, and other details

NEET UG 2024 application form will appear

Check the NEET UG 2024 application form

If needed, change particulars in the NEET UG 2024 application form

Pay application fee

Submit NEET UG 2024 application form and keep a printout for future reference

NEET UG 2024: What can be edited

All fields and Uploaded documents except the contact mobile number and email used at the time of registration Allowed for all registered candidates: Allowed for all registered candidates

AADHAAR re-authentication: Allowed for all registered candidates

Direct link to edit