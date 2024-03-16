NEET UG 2024 registration closing today at neet.nta.ac.in, Here's easy step

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK NEET UG 2024 registration last date today

NEET UG 2024 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 today, March 16. Candidates can complete and submit their application forms before 11.50 pm. However, the payment window will close at 10.50 pm. Candidates can submit their application forms for NEET UG 2024 by visiting the official website, exams.nta.ac.in or neet.ntaonline.in.

How to apply for NEET UG 2024?

Step 1: Visit NEET UG's official website, neet.ntaonline.in.

Step 2: If you're a new student, apply using the 'new registration' link; otherwise, register using the login link.

Step 3: Choose 'New Registration' and provide your name, email address, phone number, gender, and date of birth.

Step 4: Enter your application number and password to log in after registration.

Step 5: Fill out the application for NEET UG 2024.

Step 6: Pay application fee.

Step 7: Print a copy of the NEET UG 2024 application form and save it for future use.

Documents Required

Candidates' signature

Candidates' left and right thumb impressions

Photo in postcard size

Photo in passport size

Class 12 certificate

Class 12 mark sheet

PwBD certificate (If required)

Embassy or citizenship certificate

Exam Pattern

NEET UG 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 5. The exam will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode. The NEET UG 2024 exam will have two sections - Section A and Section B. Section A comprises 35 questions for each subject whereas Section B contains 15 questions. As per the NEET UG 2024 exam scheme, the students will get four marks for each right answer and one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

