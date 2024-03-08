NEET UG 2024 registration closing tomorrow: How to upload images in required format?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET UG 2024 registration closing tomorrow, March 9.

NEET UG 2024 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG) 2024 tomorrow, March 9. All those who have yet not submitted their application forms can do so before the closure of the application window. The application window will be deactivated after 9 pm on March 9. However, the application fee window will remain active till 11.50 pm.

How to upload images in required format for NEET UG 2024?

Candidates can upload their application form by following the instructions given below.

While submitting the NEET images of photo, signature, and left-hand thumb impression, the candidates are required to follow the specifications set by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

- Passport size photograph

The photograph of the candidate should be either in colour or black and white with 80 per cent face without mask visible including ears against a white background.

Points to note

The image should not be computer-generated.

The background of the photograph should be plain without any scenery or objects

Candidates should not be wearing any caps or goggles in the photograph

Photographs should not be attested

There should not be any reflection or shadow in the photograph.

Keep six or more passport-size photos for future use

The size of the scanned passport photograph should be between 10 kb to 200 kb (clearly legible).

The photograph should be in JPG format

Postcard size photograph

The size of the postcard should be the same as the passport-size photograph.

The background of the image should be in plain white.

The postcard photo should have a minimum of 80 percent facial coverage and the ears of the candidate should be visible.

Key points to remember:

NEET postcard-size photos should not be computer-generated

Avoid wearing caps or goggles

Postcards should not be self-attested

There should not be any reflection or shadow in the image

Candidates are advised to take at least 4 postcard size images for future use

Left and Right Hand Fingers and Thumb Impression:

The left and right-hand finger and thumb prints should be on white paper.

Only blue ink should be used for marking the left and right-hand finger and thumb impressions.

The image of the NEET fingerprint should be scanned before uploading.

The image impression should be clear.

The size of scanned and Left and Right-hand Fingers and Thumb impressions should be between 10 kb to 200 kb.

The thumb impression should be in JPG format (clearly legible)

Points to remember

In case the left thumb is not available, candidates can upload their right thumb impression

The images should not be blurred

NEET application without left and right hand finger and thumb impression will not be accepted

Signature:

The size of the scanned signature should be between 4 kb to 30 kb (clearly legible)

The signature in running handwriting should be made on white paper

Use only black ink pen for signature

The image of NEET signature should be scanned and uploaded

Key points to remember

The signatures should be clear

The signature should not be in capital letters

Unsigned forms will not be accepted

Category Certificate/Person With Benchmark Disability (PwBD) Certificate

The size of the scanned copy of the PwBD certificate/UDID (Swavlamban) card should be between 50 kb to 300 kb (clearly legible)

Important points to note:

The candidates are advised to fill out their application form carefully as the testing agency will not give them another chance to rectify the error after the registration.

Candidates can edit/modify any information before submitting each Section. Check again before pressing the ‘SUBMIT’ button.

Read instructions carefully about photographs, signature, Left and Right hands

Fingers and Thumb impressions, and all certificates before uploading

Mobile Number and ‘Email ID’ need to be verified through OTP.

Choose Question Paper ‘Medium’ carefully as it cannot be changed at a later stage

