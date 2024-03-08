How to convert passport-size photo to postcard size for NEET (UG) 2024? A detailed guide

Follow us on Image Source : FREE PIK NEET (UG) 2024

The National Testing Agency is conducting the NEET (UG) 2024 on May 05, 2024. The agency has started accepting applications for the same from February 9. The last date to apply for NEET (UG) 2024 is March 09, 2024.

Interested students applying for NEET (UG) 2024 need to upload their scanned images in passport size and postcard size. They also need to upload signatures, left and right-hand fingers, and thumb impressions along with other applicable certificates.

However, some students are facing problems in converting their passport-size images to postcard size. For the unversed postcard size, images have 4 inches of width and 6 inches of height. If you are also facing a problem in converting your passport-size image to postcard size for NEET (UG) 2024, here is a step-by-step guide on how to convert a passport size photo to postcard size for NEET (UG) 2024.

A step-by-step guide on how to convert passport size photo to postcard size for NEET (UG) 2024

Step: 1 Go to Google Search and type “convert passport size photo to postcard size”.

Step 2: Click on the link to “imResizer” or any other link of your choice in Google Search.

Step 3: Click on Select Files and upload your image. Keep the format to JPG for NEET (UG) 2024 application.

Step 4: Click on Next Download to download your image.

