BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Team: Bangladesh Women vs India Women 1st T20I match prediction

Captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Nigar Sultana ahead of 1st T20I in Sylhet on April 27, 2024

BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh women's cricket team will be seeking revenge when they host India women in the first T20I match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The Indian women's cricket team is set to return to international cricket almost three years after their multi-format home series against Australia in December-January 2023/24.

Both teams produced memorable contests and made headlines for various reasons during India's tour of Bangladesh in July 2023. India managed to win the three-match T20I series by 1-2 but the hosts pulled off a historic win in the third game to display their fighting spirit. Bangladesh, ranked 9th in the ICC women's t20i team standings, will be looking at home advantage and their win in the last encounter at home.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets while chasing a 52-run target in the last meeting at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou and are clear favourites to kick off the upcoming five-match series with a win on Sunday.

Match Details:

Match: 1st T20I match

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Date & Time: Sunday, April 27 at 3:30 PM IST (Toss at 3:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: FanCode app and website

BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Nigar Sultana (VC), Richa Ghosh

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Ritu Moni, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma (C), Fahima Khatun

Bowlers: Nahida Akter, Shreyanka Patil, Sultana Khatun

BD-W vs IN-W Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Harmanpreet Kaur: The Indian captain was awarded the Player of the Series when India and Bangladesh last played T20Is in July last year. Harmanpreet top-scored with 94 runs in three T20Is against Bangladesh and is coming into this series after scoring 268 runs in seven innings for Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2024.

Deepti Sharma: The star Indian spin all-rounder enjoyed a sensational campaign with UP Warriorz in WPL 2024 where she claimed the Player of the Tournament award for scoring 295 runs and taking 10 wickets in just eight innings. Deepti was impressive with a ball when India last played against Bangladesh in T20Is and is expected to produce similar performances in this series.

BD-W vs IN-W 1st T20I predicted playing XIs:

Bangladesh Women predicted playing XI: Murshida Khatun, Rubya Haider, Dilara Akter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter.

India Women predicted playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh.