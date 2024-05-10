When is Mother’s Day 2024? Know date, history, significance and how to celebrate

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Mother’s Day 2024: Date, history, significance & more

Mother’s Day 2024 is swiftly approaching, beckoning us to honour the remarkable women who have shaped our lives with their boundless love and unwavering support. This annual celebration, observed on the second Sunday of May, is a cherished opportunity to express gratitude and appreciation for the maternal figures who have guided us through life’s journey. As we prepare to celebrate Mother’s Day, it’s a time to reflect on the immeasurable impact mothers, grandmothers, and maternal figures have had on our lives, and to show them the love and appreciation they truly deserve. Let’s delve into the essence of this special day and how to make it memorable.

Mother’s Day 2024: Date

In 2024, Mother's Day falls on Sunday, May 12th. Traditionally, Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May in many countries, including India, the United States, Canada, and Australia.

Mother’s Day 2024: History

Mother’s Day, as we know it today, has its roots in the early 20th century United States. The modern celebration of Mother’s Day is largely attributed to the efforts of Anna Jarvis, who campaigned for a day dedicated to honouring mothers following the death of her own mother, Ann Jarvis, in 1905. Anna Jarvis envisioned a day where children would pay tribute to the sacrifices and love of their mothers.

Anna Jarvis's persistent advocacy bore fruit when in 1914, President Woodrow Wilson signed a measure establishing the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day, a national holiday in the United States. This official proclamation marked the culmination of years of dedication and perseverance by Anna Jarvis and her supporters, recognising the importance of maternal figures in society and providing an opportunity for people to express their gratitude and appreciation.

Since then, Mother’s Day has evolved into a global celebration, observed in various countries around the world. While the specifics of how Mother’s Day is celebrated may vary from culture to culture, its essence remains the same – a day to honour and celebrate the extraordinary women who have shaped our lives with their love, guidance, and sacrifices.

Mother’s Day 2024: Significance

Mother’s Day holds immense significance as a heartfelt tribute to the selfless love, boundless sacrifices, and unwavering support of mothers in our lives. It serves as a poignant reminder to express gratitude and appreciation for the nurturing presence of mothers who have played pivotal roles in shaping our identities and guiding us through life’s journey. Beyond its symbolic importance, Mother’s Day fosters deeper connections within families, strengthening bonds and creating cherished memories that endure through the passage of time. It's a day to honour, celebrate, and shower maternal figures with the love and recognition they richly deserve.

How to celebrate Mother’s Day:

Personalised gifts: Consider giving your mother a thoughtful and personalised gift that reflects her interests, hobbies, or sentimental value. Whether it's a handmade card, a photo album, or a piece of jewellery, the thoughtfulness behind the gift will surely touch her heart.

Quality time: Spend quality time with your mother, engaging in activities that she enjoys. Whether it’s cooking her favourite meal together, going for a leisurely walk, or watching her favourite movie, the simple act of being together can create lasting memories.

Acts of service: Show your appreciation by taking on household chores or tasks to give your mother a well-deserved break. Whether it’s cleaning the house, preparing a meal, or running errands, these acts of service can make her day special.

Homemade treats: Get creative in the kitchen and prepare homemade treats or a special meal for your mother. Whether it’s breakfast in bed, a decadent dessert, or a gourmet dinner, the effort you put into cooking will be appreciated and cherished.

Express gratitude: Take the time to express your gratitude and appreciation for everything your mother has done for you. Write her a heartfelt letter, create a personalised video message, or simply tell her how much she means to you.

Celebrate virtually: If you’re unable to be with your mother in person, make use of technology to celebrate virtually. Schedule a video call, send virtual cards or gifts, and make her feel loved and appreciated from afar.

Celebrate all mother figures: Remember to honour not only your own mother but also maternal figures such as grandmothers, aunts, sisters, and friends who play a significant role in nurturing and caring for others.

