NEET UG 2024 application: NTA to start correction facility from THIS date! Here's what to edit

NEET UG 2024 online application form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice regarding the correction in particulars of the online application form of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2024. All those who applied for NEET UG 2024 can make corrections to the application form through online mode.

According to the official notification, the candidates can correct the particulars of the online application form for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 from March 18 to 20 up to 11.50 pm. After this deadline, no candidate will be allowed to change the errors in their application forms. Any additional fees required for corrections must be paid by the candidate concerned using a Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

All the candidates are advised to visit the official website and verify their particulars. If necessary, you are advised to make corrections or modifications to your Application Form during the specified period.

The official notice reads, 'Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for

correction will be given to the candidates.

Exam Date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) – 2024 for May 5. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 2 PM to 5.20 PM in Pen & Paper mode (offline) across various centres in India and abroad.

What is allowed to be edited in the NEET UG 2024 application form?

Registered candidates can change all fields and upload documents except the contact mobile number and email used at the time of registration. Candidates can also verify AADHAAR re-authentication. Candidates are advised to check the official website for latest updates.

