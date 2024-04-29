Mizoram welcomes over 1.96 lakh tourists in 2023: Tourism department reveals

Follow us on Image Source : GOVERNMENT OF MIZORAM Mizoram welcomes over 1.96 lakh tourists in 2023, the tourism department reveals.

Mizoram witnessed a significant influx of tourists in 2023, with over 1,96,000 visitors exploring the northeastern state, according to the latest data released by the state Tourism department. Of the total tourist count, 1,93,445 were domestic tourists, while 3,435 were foreigners, highlighting the state’s growing popularity among international travellers. Americans topped the list of foreign tourists with 1,162 visitors, followed by tourists from countries such as Japan, Australia, Israel, Canada, and the United Kingdom, who also explored the scenic beauty of Mizoram.

Tourism growth trend

While the tourist footfall in 2022-23 stood at over 2.22 lakh, the state witnessed a significant dip in tourist arrivals during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with careful management and safety measures, Mizoram’s tourism sector has been steadily recovering.

Rich natural attractions

Mizoram boasts stunning landscapes, including rolling hills, serene valleys, and cascading waterfalls, making it a coveted destination for nature lovers. The state’s abundant flora and fauna add to its allure.

Key tourist destinations

Popular tourist spots in Mizoram include Reiek Tlang, Vantawng Falls, Phawngpui peak, Hmuifang Tlang, Dampa Wildlife Sanctuary, Murlen National Park, and Tamdil (Tam) Lake, among others, showcasing the state’s diverse natural beauty and cultural heritage.

Responsible tourism initiatives

Mizoram’s tourism sector is guided by a ‘responsible’ tourism policy, focusing on sustainable development, community empowerment, and environmental conservation. The policy aims to leverage tourism for the holistic development of local communities while preserving the state’s natural resources.

Foreigner travel regulations

Foreign tourists visiting Mizoram no longer require a Protected Area Permit (PAP) from the Union Home Ministry, except for nationals from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and China. However, all foreign visitors must register themselves at the Foreigner Registration Office in Aizawl within 24 hours of arrival, ensuring compliance with immigration regulations.

Also read | Mizoram: 11 arrested for Rs 150-crore financial fraud