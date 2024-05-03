Heroin, foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 4.34 crore seized in Mizoram

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Meanwhile, Mizoram police in collaboration with volunteers of Young Mizo Association (YMA) seized eight fully loaded trucks of dried areca nuts smuggled from Myanmar.

Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police have seized heroin and foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 4.34 crore in two separate operations, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram police carried out a joint operation at the Falkland area in Aizawl on Tuesday during which 598 gm of heroin was seized, the statement said. Two persons, including a Manipur resident, have been arrested for possessing the heroin worth Rs 4.18 core, it said.

In another operation carried out Wednesday, Assam Rifles seized 22,000 packets of foreign cigarettes worth Rs 16 lakh smuggled from Myanmar at Lungpuk village in south Mizoram's Siaha district.

Meanwhile, Mizoram police in collaboration with volunteers of Young Mizo Association (YMA) seized eight fully loaded trucks of dried areca nuts smuggled from Myanmar during a joint operation at Seling in Saitual district on Wednesday, police said. Ten people have been arrested in connection with the seizure, they said.

Just a day earlier, Mizoram’s Excise and Narcotics Department Commissioner Z Lalhmangaiha said that manufacturing of illicit liquor in and around Mizoram's capital Aizawl has increased after the influx of refugees from neighbouring Myanmar.

During a meeting between officials and leaders of the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), he said manufacturing of locally brewed alcohol in Phunchawng area and its vicinity on the outskirts of Aizawl has been on the rise in recent times.

