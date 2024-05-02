Illicit liquor production risen in Mizoram after influx of Myanmar refugees: Excise and Narcotics Commissioner

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Illicit liquor confiscated before Lok Sabha elections from Mizoram

In a disturbing revelation, Mizoram’s Excise and Narcotics Department Commissioner Z. Lalhmangaiha said on Thursday that manufacturing of illicit liquor in and around Mizoram's capital Aizawl has increased after the influx of refugees from neighbouring Myanmar.

During a meeting between officials and leaders of the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), he said manufacturing of locally brewed alcohol in Phunchawng area and its vicinity on the outskirts of Aizawl has been on the rise in recent times.

What Excise Minister said?

The meeting was convened by Excise Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar. According to the state home department, more than 34,000 Myanmar nationals, including 13,310 children, are currently staying in different parts of Mizoram. Mostly hailing from the Chin state of the neighbouring country, these refugees have fled their homes following a military coup by Myanmar Junta in February 2021. Considerably, the majority of people in Chin state are part of the Zo ethnic community which shares the same ethnicity, culture and religion as the Mizos.

During the meeting, the state minister highlighted that Mizo society has been greatly affected by drugs and alcohol and so a strong collective effort between the government and civil society organisations, like CYMA, is needed to combat the menace. Minister Hmar announced that in future, the excise department will collaborate with other departments and churches to combat the menace of drugs and alcohol.

Mizoram banned manufacturing and sale of liquor in 2019

Meanwhile, Commissioner Lalhmangaiha said that the excise department will go through the reports of alcohol being sold openly in some hotels and restaurants in the state capital. Surprisingly, the rise in manufacturing of liquor is taking place despite Myanmar being a dry state, where the consumption, manufacture and sale of liquor is prohibited under the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act, which came into force in May 2019.

According to the excise and narcotics department's data, in nearly four months up to April 25, 21,963 litres of country-made liquor, 8,532 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor and 6,960 cans of beer have been confiscated. Apart from that, 26 kg heroin, 384 kg ganja (cannabis) and 112 kg Methamphetamine tablets have also been seized during the same period.

BJP attacks CM Lalduhoma

Meanwhile, the state BJP unit has questioned the effectiveness of the prohibition law and urged the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma to make its stance clear on the legislation. In a statement, the BJP alleged that liquor is being sold openly in some hotels and restaurants in Aizawl, and India-made liquor is also being clandestinely sold across the state by some individuals.

Raising questions on the state government's stance over prohibition law, the saffron party said that the administration should either strictly enforce the law or legalise liquor consumption to generate revenue.

