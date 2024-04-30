Heroin, meth worth over Rs 9 crore seized in Mizoram

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The combined team of Assam Rifles and Zokhawthar police conducted a joint operation.

Acting on a tip-off, Assam Rifles and Mizoram police seized heroin and methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 9.83 crore and arrested two persons for possessing the contraband in two operations, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Monday.

The combined team of Assam Rifles and Zokhawthar police conducted a joint operation in the general area of Melbuk road junction in Zokhawthar village in east Mizoram's Champhai district on Monday and recovered 453 grams of heroin worth Rs 3.17 crore from a peddler, the statement said.

In another operation earlier, Assam Rifles personnel and policemen, in Aizawl seized 20,000 tablets (1.9 kg) of methamphetamine from the Salem Veng locality on Saturday. One person was arrested for possessing the Meth tablets worth Rs. 6.66 crore, the statement said.

