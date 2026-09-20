Akhilesh Yadav says SP to work to 'reduce BJP's vote by 27,000' in each constituency; ruling party hits back

Lucknow:

The Samajwadi Party (SP) would work to reduce the Bharatiya Janata Party's vote "by 27,000 in each assembly constituency", party's national president Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday, as the political activity intensifies in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections slated for February or March next year.

For this, Akhilesh said his party would utilise technology and visit people's residence, ensuring that the Samajwadi Party would secure their justice and dignity. Further, he said Samajwadi Party workers would understand the people's concerns and issues.

"We held a meeting with party office-bearers today. We all have decided to work towards increasing our vote count by 27,000 in every Assembly Constituency by 2027. In other words, reducing the BJP's vote count by 27,000," Uttar Pradesh's former chief minister said, addressing a gathering in Lucknow.

Targeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government, Akhilesh said the youth in Uttar Pradesh are dealing with unemployment and no jobs are available for them in the state. People are also deprived of their rights and they are not receiving "reservation benefits", he alleged, targeting the BJP over paper leaks.

"Paper leaks were also orchestrated so that government jobs wouldn't have to be provided," he said, "If paper leaks occurred anywhere in the country, the highest number of them took place in Uttar Pradesh."

"Investment never materialised. Big dreams were sold that investments would come, industries would be set up, and businesses would grow. Yet today, the land remains vacant. Lands were acquired from farmers, but they were neither compensated based on an increased circle rate nor given the fair compensation they deserved," he said.

The BJP quickly targeted Akhilesh and said his party has panicked. Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar said the Samajwadi Party is misusing the social media "to create absurd, factless, and baseless reels" to mislead the people, particularly the Dalits.

He told news agency PTI that the state government has launched a campaign for the upgrading and beautification of sites associated with Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar that has left Akhilesh's party in a panic mode.

"In every assembly constituency, ten such sites where parks, statues, or memorials have been constructed in Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's name are being decorated, revamped, upgraded, and beautified as part of this campaign initiated by our government. This development has deeply rattled and panicked the Samajwadi Party and its leader, Akhilesh Yadav," he said.

The next Uttar Pradesh elections will take place in February or March 2027.

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