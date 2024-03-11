NEET UG 2024 registration last date extended: Apply online at neet.ntaonline.in; check easy steps, fee, more

Follow us on Image Source : NEET NEET UG 2024 registration last date extended till March 16

NEET UG 2024 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is accepting registration forms for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (UG) -2024. Candidates who wish to enrol themselves in various medical courses can register themselves on the official website before March 16. The application window will be closed after 11.50 on March 16.

As per the media reports, the testing agency has received record-breaking registration forms. Over 25 lakh registration forms have been received by the testing agency which is 4.2 lakh more than last year. On the last date of the registration process, a large number of students were getting registered and also demanded an extension of the last date as several aspirants were not able to link their Aadhar card and mobile link. Some could not get OTP as their old number is linked to their Aadhaar Card. On representations of the students, the testing agency extended the last date till March 16.

The testing agency has not changed the exam date of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test [(NEET (UG)] –2024. As per the notice released by the candidates, the exam will be conducted on May 5 from 2 PM to 5.20 PM throughout the country and 14 cities outside India in paper and pen mode. Registration for the online forms of NEET UG 2024 has been ongoing since February 9.

Announcing the extension of NEET 2024 registration last date, the NTA said, 'Candidates should note that this is a one-time opportunity, so they are advised to use it carefully as no further chance will be given for applying for NEET (UG) - 2024. Please make a note of this and fill out the online Application Form accordingly.' If any candidate still faces any difficulty in the process, they may contact 011-40759000 or write an email at neet@nta.ac.in, the notice further reads.

NEET UG 2024 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.

Click on the 'registration/login link' available on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login window

Now, first, register yourself by providing essential details

Upload documents, pay application fee, and click on 'submit'

Take a printout of the NEET UG 2024 registration form for future reference

Application Fee

General - Rs. 1700/- In India, Rs. 9500 out side india

General-EWS/OBC-NCL - Rs. 1600/-

SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender - Rs. 1000/-

Note: Processing charges & Goods and Services Tax (GST) are to be paid by the candidate, as applicable

Documents Required

The recent photograph should be either in colour or black and white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background.

The scanned photograph, signature, and Left and Right-hand Fingers and Thumb impression should be in JPG format (clearly legible).

The size of the scanned passport photograph should be between 10 kb to 200 kb (clearly legible)

The size of the scanned Postcard photograph (4”x6”) should be between 10 kb - 200 kb (clearly legible).

The size of the scanned signature should be between 4 kb to 30 kb (clearly legible)

The size of scanned and Left and Right-hand Fingers and Thumb impressions as per the Template provided (Appendix-XVIII) should be between 10 kb to 200 kb.

The size of the scanned copy of the PwBD certificate/UDID (Swavlamban) card should be between 50 kb to 300 kb (clearly legible)

Direct link to apply online

