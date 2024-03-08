NEET UG 2024 application form: Facing difficulty in linking Aadhaar Card? follow THESE steps to solve error

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NEET UG 2024 application form

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice regarding Aadhaar-related issues faced by NEET aspirants during application submission. NTA has made three important points that NEET candidates should be aware of while submitting the application form. NTA has responded to the demand of students who were demanding an extension due to Aadhaar and mobile number linking issues. Let's know what are these three points.

NEET UG 2024: What should I do if I am having trouble linking my Aadhar card?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has addressed Aadhaar authentication or data-related issues. If a student is having problems related to Aadhaar authentication or data during registration, they should log in using their application number and password (Aadhaar login is disabled). Students should re-verify their Aadhaar and correct any mistakes.

NTA has said, "For those candidates who have successfully deposited the fees and want to make corrections in their details, a correction window will open after registration is closed."

NTA has clarified that candidates should use only their Aadhaar in the NEET registration process. It will be used in several phases during the NEET UG process, including entry into the examination centre and admission into medical colleges. For any further help related to NEET, students may email neet@nta.ac.in, neet1@nta.ac.in or call 011-40759000.

NTA shares helpline number

The testing agency has also provided NEET 2024 helpline numbers and email IDs. Candidates who face difficulty while submitting the application form. They can contact at the helpline number- 011-40759000 and 011-69227700. The email id is neet@nta.ac.in or neet1@nta.ac.in.

More than 21 lakh applications received till date

It is important to note that the NEET exam will be conducted on May 5th, 2024, while the results will be announced on June 14th, 2024. Last year, 20.87 lakh applications were received for the NEET exam. This year, these applications have crossed 21 lakh, whereas there are currently 10,8,940 MBBS seats available in the country.

