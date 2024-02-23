NEET UG 2024 Registration underway: Submit applications before March 9, Here's what you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK NEET UG 2024 Registration underway

NEET UG 2024 Registration: The registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2024 is underway. Medical aspirants can submit their application forms before March 9 at the official website, exams.nta.ac.in. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to submit their NEET UG 2024 application forms.

How to register for NEET UG 2024 exam?

1. Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in

2. Click on the 'registration' under the candidate activity tab

3. It will redirect you to the new page

4. Drop down the page and click on the 'click here to proceed' after the declaration of terms

5. The application form will appear on the screen

6. First register yourself by providing basic details

7. After successful registration, login with the generated credentials

8. Login with your generated credentials

9. Fill out the application form

10. Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee, and click on 'submit' button

11. Take a printout of the application form for future reference

List of documents to be uploaded

Passport size Photo

Postcard size Photo

Left and Right Hand Fingers and Thumb Impression

Signature

Category Certificate

Person With Benchmark Disability (PwBD)

Certificate

Citizenship Certificate

ALSO READ | NTA expands NEET UG Reach: 14 New Foreign exam centres added

ALSO READ | Tips to avoid negative marking in NEET UG exam

Application Fee

General- Rs.1700/-

General-EWS/ OBC-NCL - Rs.1600/-

SC/ST/PwBD/Third gender - Rs.1000/-

Exam Date and admit card date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the exam for May 5 from 2 PM to 5.20 PM e for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS Courses. The admit cards for the same will be issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions. The candidate has to download the Admit Card from the NTA website (https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/) and appear for the Examination at the given Centre on the Date and time as indicated in their Admit Card.

Direct link to apply online for NEET UG 2024 exam

Barred Items and Dress Code

The candidates will not be allowed to carry the following items inside the Examination Centre under any circumstances.