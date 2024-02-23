Friday, February 23, 2024
     
NEET UG 2024 Registration underway: Submit applications before March 9, Here's what you need to know

NEET UG 2024 Registrations are underway. All those who wish to appear in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 scheduled to be conducted on May 5, can register themselves before the closure of the application window. Check here all required information that you need to know.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: February 23, 2024 18:18 IST
NEET UG 2024 Registration underway
Image Source : FREEPIK NEET UG 2024 Registration underway

NEET UG 2024 Registration: The registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2024 is underway. Medical aspirants can submit their application forms before March 9 at the official website, exams.nta.ac.in. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to submit their NEET UG 2024 application forms.

How to register for NEET UG 2024 exam?

1. Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in

2. Click on the 'registration' under the candidate activity tab
3. It will redirect you to the new page 
4. Drop down the page and click on the 'click here to proceed' after the declaration of terms
5. The application form will appear on the screen
6. First register yourself by providing basic details
7. After successful registration, login with the generated credentials
8. Login with your generated credentials
9. Fill out the application form
10. Upload documents, make a payment of the application fee, and click on 'submit' button
11. Take a printout of the application form for future reference

List of documents to be uploaded

  • Passport size Photo
  •  Postcard size Photo
  •  Left and Right Hand Fingers and Thumb Impression
  •  Signature
  •  Category Certificate
  •  Person With Benchmark Disability (PwBD)
  • Certificate
  •  Citizenship Certificate

Application Fee

  • General- Rs.1700/-
  • General-EWS/ OBC-NCL - Rs.1600/-
  • SC/ST/PwBD/Third gender - Rs.1000/-

Exam Date and admit card date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the exam for May 5 from 2 PM to 5.20 PM e for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS Courses. The admit cards for the same will be issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions. The candidate has to download the Admit Card from the NTA website (https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/) and appear for the Examination at the given Centre on the Date and time as indicated in their Admit Card.

Direct link to apply online for NEET UG 2024 exam

Barred Items and Dress Code

The candidates will not be allowed to carry the following items inside the Examination Centre under any circumstances. 

  • Any item like textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Pen, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Eraser, Calculator, Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanner, etc.
  • Any communication device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band, etc.
  • Other items like Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, Cap, etc.
  • Any Watch/Wristwatch, Bracelet, Camera, etc.
  • Any ornaments/metallic items.
  • Any food items opened or packed, water bottle, etc.
  • Any other item that could be used for unfair means, by hiding communication devices like a microchip, camera, Bluetooth device, etc.

 

