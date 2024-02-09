Friday, February 09, 2024
     
NEET UG 2024 Registration LIVE: NTA NEET notification likely today on neet.nta.nic.in, check latest updates

NEET UG 2024 Registration is expected to start today at the official website of NEET, neet.nta.nic.in. Check important dates, how to apply, documents, application fee and other details for the registration process.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: February 09, 2024 12:21 IST
NEET UG 2024 Registration date
Image Source : FILE NEET UG 2024 Registration soon

NEET UG 2024 Registration: The National Testing Agency is likely to start the registration process for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Undergraduate Programmes (NEET UG 2024) today, February 9. According to the latest announcement shared by NTA, the registration process is expected to start within 24 hours. The information was shared on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. 

Medical Aspirants waiting for the registration procedure are advised to stay tuned to this LIVE blog for every minute update. 

 

Live updates :NEET UG 2024 Registration

  • Feb 09, 2024 12:21 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Which official websites are available to access NEET UG 2024?

    The following websites offer the NEET UG 2024 updates for candidates to review.

    nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in, and neet.nta.nic.in

  • Feb 09, 2024 12:19 PM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What are the requirements to be eligible for NEET UG 2024?

    The eligibility requirements to appear in the NEET UG 2024 have not yet been released by the council. However, the previous year's eligibility requirements stated that applicants must be at least 17 years old at the time of admission or must reach that age by December 31 of the year in which they are admitted to the undergraduate program. There was no maximum age limit for registration.

     

  • Feb 09, 2024 11:49 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What are the career options available after passing NEET?

    • Doctor (MBBS
    • Dentist (BDS)
    • Medicine Teaching
    • Legal Medical Advisor
    • Dietitian
  • Feb 09, 2024 11:46 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Which courses does MCC provide after passing the NEET UG 2024?

    Following NEET UG 2024 qualifying, MCC offers the following courses.

    • Bachelor of Medicine and a Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)
    • Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)
    • Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)
    • Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)
    • Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yoga Sciences (BNYS)
    • Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS)
    • Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS)
    • Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH)
    • Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT)
    • Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSc. nursing)

     

  • Feb 09, 2024 11:44 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What is the minimum age for NEET UG 2024?

    The minimum age required for NEET UG 2024 is 17 years. 

     

  • Feb 09, 2024 11:43 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What is the application fee for NEET UG 2024?

    Candidates belonging to the reserved category have to pay Rs. 1,000/- while the candidates belonging to the general category have to pay Rs. 1,700.

  • Feb 09, 2024 11:41 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    NEET UG 2024 application form link

    NEET UG 2024 application form will be accessible on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, once out. 

  • Feb 09, 2024 11:38 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What is the NEET UG 2024 application correction date

    NEET UG 2024 correction window will be opened after the closure of the application form. Candidates will be able to make required changes in the application form such as choice of exam centres, photographs, signature and others. 

     

  • Feb 09, 2024 11:35 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What is the full form of NEET UG 2024?

    The full form of NEET UG is National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate.

  • Feb 09, 2024 11:34 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What is NEET appliation form 2024 release date?

    NEET UG 2024 application form is expected to be released today, February 9, 2024. The duration of the registration process will be one month. The candidates will be able to register for NEET UG 2024 till last date of the application process. 

  • Feb 09, 2024 11:29 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Is NEET accpeted in other countries?

    Yes, Several countries accept NEET UG scores as an eligibility criterion for medical admissions. These countries are:- Russia, Kazakhstan, Poland, Nepal, Bangladesh, and China.

  • Feb 09, 2024 11:25 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What is age limit criteria for NEET UG 2024?

    The candidates should be at least 17 years old at the time of admission or will reach that age by December of the year of their admission to the starting year of undergraduate medical courses. 

  • Feb 09, 2024 11:20 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What documents need to be uploaded during NEET UG 2024 application?

    The medical aspirants are required the following documents while submitting the online applications. 

    • Latest passport-size photograph in JPG format
    • Postcard size photograph (4”X6”) in JPG format
    • Signature in JPG format
    • Left-hand thumb impression (In case of any eventuality of left-hand thumb being unavailable, right-hand thumb impression may be used) in JPG format
    • Class 10 pass certificate in PDF format
    • Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS etc) in PDF format (if applicable)
    • PwBD certificate in PDF format (if applicable)
    • Citizenship certificate/Embassy certificate or any documentary proof of citizenship certificate in PDF format (if applicable)
  • Feb 09, 2024 11:13 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Is the news of NEET UG registration 2024 correct?

    Yes, the NTA has approved the registration process for NEET UG 2024. According to the latest news, registration for NEET UG 2024 will open today, February 9. This information was provided on the social networking site X, which was once known as Twitter.

     

  • Feb 09, 2024 11:09 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When is NEET UG 2024 exam?

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) for March 5, 2024.  The exam will be conducted offline in 13 languages for admission to medical, dental, AYUSH, veterinary, B.Sc. Nursing, and B.Sc. life science courses. The medical entrance exam will be conducted in 499 cities across the country including 14 cities outside India.

  • Feb 09, 2024 11:03 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to apply for NEET UG 2024?

    Step 1: Go to neet.nta.nic.in, the official website.

    Step 2: Navigate to the homepage and select the NEET UG 2024 registration link.

    Step 3: Select "New Registration" and provide your name, birthdate, gender, phone number, and email address.

    Step 4: Enter your application number and password to log in after registering.

    Step 5: Complete the application.

    Step 6: Conserve, file, and pay the costs

    Step 7: Save the application form to your files for later use.

