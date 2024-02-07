NEET UG 2024 registration likely to start soon on neet.nta.nic.in, exam on May 5

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NEET UG 2024 registration form soon

NEET UG 2024 registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon start the registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024. Candidates will be able to apply for NEET UG 2024 exam through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on May 5 at various exam centres across the country. More than 20 lakh students are expected to register for NEET UG entrance exam this year as well.

According to the official schedule, the medical entrance exam for undergraduate courses will be conducted in offline mode from 2 pm to 5:20 pm for admission to MBBS, BDS, BSc nursing, and AYUSH courses. The exam will last for 3 hours and 20 minutes duration. The exam will be held in 13 languages including English and Hindi. The entrance exam will consist of a total of 200 objective-type questions, out of which candidates have to answer 180 questions.

Who is eligible?

Students who have passed class 12th exam are eligible to apply for the medical entrance exam. The age of the candidates should be a minimum of 17 years by December 31, 2024. Interested candidates should have completed physics, Chemistry, Biology and English from a recognized board.

How to apply for NEET UG 2024 exam?

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

Register yourself by providing essential details

Fill out the application form such as personal and academic details, dress code, choosing exam centres

Uploading the scanned images of documents as per the specifications

Pay application fee

Printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

