NTA expands NEET UG Reach: 14 New Foreign exam centres added

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has added fourteen foreign exam centres for the NEET-UG 2024 exam. According to the latest news, the exam centers in Kuwait City, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, and Singapore have been set up.

Earlier, There were only 554 exam centres across India, and no exam centres in foreign cities were allocated for the candidates willing to appear in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024.

The official notice reads, 'Candidates who have already selected centres in India and Paid the fee without the option for foreign centres will have the opportunity to correct their centre and country choice during the correction window. This window will open after the registration window closes'.

The testing agency further stated that foreign students can change their exam centres to foreign cities during the NEET UG 2024 application process correction process itself, keeping in mind that they have to pay a different amount to choose the centres. It will be comparatively easier for candidates applying fresh from foreign countries since they will be able to directly select their preferred country from the drop-down menu during the application process, said NTA.

NEET UG Registration 2024

NEET UG Registration 2024 process started on February 9 and will conclude on March 9. The last date to pay the application fee is 11.50 PM, on March 9. The online application forms are available at neet.ntaonline.in.

This year, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test [(NEET (UG)] for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions are scheduled to be held on May 5 in pen and paper mode in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.