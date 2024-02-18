NEET aspirant from Uttar Pradesh, preparing for medical exams for three years, dies in Kota hospital

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A student from Uttar Pradesh, preparing for the medical entrance test NEET in Rajasthan’s Kota, died during treatment, two days after he was rushed to the city’s MBS Hospital with high sugar level and blood pressure, officials said on Sunday (February 18). The student was identified as Shivam Raghav (21) from Aligarh district in UP, who was a NEET aspirant and had been preparing for the test in Kota for the last three years. He lived in a hostel room in Landmark City under Kunhari police station in Kota.

The student had high sugar levels and blood pressure for the last six months and was rushed to MBS Hospital on Friday after his condition deteriorated, Sub Inspector at Kunhari police station Rajaram said.

Raghav's condition continued to deteriorate in the hospital following which he was shifted to ICU, where he succumbed early Sunday morning, he added.

The police handed over the body to the family members after the post-mortem. The family had arrived in Kota after his hospitalisation.

Police lodged a case under section 174 of Cr.P.C. for investigation.

What did the family say?

According to the family members, Raghav had cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) last year but failed to secure an admission into a government medical college.

This is the second such death of a student in the last four days in Kota. Earlier on Thursday, Parneet Raj Roy (18), a 12th-class student and Jamshedpur resident died in MBS Hospital after his health deteriorated in his PG room.

His father Rajiv Ranjan Roy who reached Kota to claim the body after post-mortem, had demanded an impartial probe to ascertain the exact reason of his son's death.

