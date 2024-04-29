'What was Arvind's mistake?': Sunita Kejriwal defends Delhi CM's record, highlights free services, education

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sunita Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita asked 'What was her husband's mistake?' after she met him along with minister Atishi at the Tihar Jail on Monday. She said, "I asked him whether his health was keeping up or not to which he stated to leave it to him." She further said that he inquired about the students at the state-run schools and whether they were provided with the necessities.

"What kind of dictatorship is this that they are not allowing us to meet? When our lawyers raised their voice, they allowed us to meet again," Sunita said after meeting her husband.

Earlier, she was granted permission by the Tihar jail administration to meet him. This came after the AAP had said that the jail authorities had denied her permission to meet the chief minister, a charge refuted by the prison authorities.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Kejriwal on Tuesday.

What did AAP say?

The AAP accused the Narendra Modi government of “crossing all limits of inhumanity”. “On the instructions of the Modi government, the Tihar Jail administration cancelled Sunita Kejriwal's meeting with her husband Arvind Kejriwal. Modi government is crossing all limits of inhumanity. An elected Chief Minister is being treated like a terrorist. Modi government should tell the people of the country why it is not allowing Sunita Kejriwal to meet her husband Arvind Kejriwal?” the AAP posted on X.

Mann raises concern over 'treatment' to Kejriwal

Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi is scheduled to meet Kejriwal on Monday while Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet him on Tuesday. Earlier speaking of his meeting with Kejriwal on April 15, Mann alleged that his Delhi counterpart is subjected to deplorable treatment in jail. He said, "It was very painful to see that he (Arvind Kejriwal) is not even getting the amenities that a hardcore criminal gets. What is his crime? That he constructed hospitals and schools and provided free electricity to the public? They are treating him as if he is a very big criminal."



