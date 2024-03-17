Sunday, March 17, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. NEET UG 2024 correction window opens tomorrow, Here's what to edit

NEET UG 2024 correction window opens tomorrow, Here's what to edit

NEET UG 2024 correction window will be opened tomorrow, March 17. Candidates who wish to amend their application forms can do so before the deadline. Check what can you edit in your application forms, how to modify application form, and more.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: March 17, 2024 14:19 IST
NEET UG 2024 correction application link
Image Source : PIXABAY NEET UG 2024 correction window opens tomorrow

NEET UG 2024 correction window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to start the correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024. Candidates who wish to make changes in their application forms can do so through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. 

NEET UG 2024 online application correction window will remain active till March 20 till 11.50 pm. There won't be any further opportunities for corrections after this date. Any additional fees for corrections must be paid by the candidate using credit/debit, net banking, or UPI, according to the official website. 

What is not allowed to be changed in NEET UG 2024 application form?

 With the exception of the email used during registration, the contact mobile number, and the Aadhaar re-authentication, candidates can edit every field on the application form. Only after paying any additional fees that may be necessary can candidates make the final modifications. Candidates will be charged any extra fees if their gender, category, or PwD status changes and this has an impact on the fee amount. It should be noted that there will be no reimbursement for extra payments.

How to make chnages in NEET UG 2024 application form?

  • Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the 'correction window link'
  • Enter your application number, password, and security pin
  • Make necessary corrections
  • Save and submit the application form
  • Take a printout of the application form for future reference

NEET UG 2024 exam date

The NEET UG 2024 has been set by NTA for May 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in 14 places outside of India. It is expected that the schedule of the NEET UG 2024 will be changed due to general elections. However, there is still no confirmation of a change in the exam schedule. For the most recent information, candidates are advised to visit the official website. 

NEET UG 2024 Exam Pattern

NEET UG 2024 Exam will be conducted in a paper-pencil-based or offline mode. The exam will last for three hours and 20 minutes. There will be a total of 200 objective multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from the NEET subjects of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The Biology section will be divided into zoology and Botany out of which, 180 questions have to be attempted. The overall question paper will be of 720 marks.

ALSP READ | CUET UG, and NEET UG exam to be postponed due to clash with Lok Sabha Elections 2024? Here's what we know

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Higher-studies News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement