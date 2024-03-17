NEET UG 2024 correction window opens tomorrow, Here's what to edit

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NEET UG 2024 correction window opens tomorrow

NEET UG 2024 correction window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to start the correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024. Candidates who wish to make changes in their application forms can do so through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2024 online application correction window will remain active till March 20 till 11.50 pm. There won't be any further opportunities for corrections after this date. Any additional fees for corrections must be paid by the candidate using credit/debit, net banking, or UPI, according to the official website.

What is not allowed to be changed in NEET UG 2024 application form?

With the exception of the email used during registration, the contact mobile number, and the Aadhaar re-authentication, candidates can edit every field on the application form. Only after paying any additional fees that may be necessary can candidates make the final modifications. Candidates will be charged any extra fees if their gender, category, or PwD status changes and this has an impact on the fee amount. It should be noted that there will be no reimbursement for extra payments.

How to make chnages in NEET UG 2024 application form?

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the 'correction window link'

Enter your application number, password, and security pin

Make necessary corrections

Save and submit the application form

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

NEET UG 2024 exam date

The NEET UG 2024 has been set by NTA for May 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in 14 places outside of India. It is expected that the schedule of the NEET UG 2024 will be changed due to general elections. However, there is still no confirmation of a change in the exam schedule. For the most recent information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

NEET UG 2024 Exam Pattern

NEET UG 2024 Exam will be conducted in a paper-pencil-based or offline mode. The exam will last for three hours and 20 minutes. There will be a total of 200 objective multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from the NEET subjects of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The Biology section will be divided into zoology and Botany out of which, 180 questions have to be attempted. The overall question paper will be of 720 marks.

