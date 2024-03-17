ICAI CA 2024 May Exams deferred due to Lok Sabha Elections, new dates soon

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY ICAI CA 2024 May Exam Date Postponed

CA Exam 2024 Date: The Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India (ICAI) has deferred the CA May 2024 exam dates. The decision to postpone the exam dates has been taken due to this year's general election dates for the 18th Lok Sabha which will commence on April 19 and the results will be announced on June 4.

The official notice reads, 'The Election Commission today have announced schedule of Election to the 18th Lok Sabha in the month of April - June 2024. It is observed that the aforementioned Lok Sabha Election, which will be held in 7 phases, will commence from 19th April 2024 and conclude on 1st June 2024. Counting for all phases will be done on 4th June 2024.'

When will the CA May 2024 exam be conducted?

The Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India (ICAI) will release a detailed revised schedule on March 19 on its website. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Earlier, CA foundation course exam was scheduled for June 20, 22, 24, and 26. CA Intermediate course, group 1 exams were scheduled for May 3, 5, and 7, 2024, and group 2 exams on May 9, 11, and 13. The CA final course exams for Group 1 were scheduled to be conducted on 2, 4, and 6, and Group 2 examinations on May 8, 10, and 12.

ICAI to conduct foundation and inter exams three times a year

ICAI has made a significant move in the exam pattern this year. The institute had announced that the foundation and inter exams will be held three times a year. Till now, the ICAI administered the CA inter and foundation exams twice a year.