Deadline Alert: Register for ICAI CA May 2024 Inter, Foundation, Final May 2024 Exams Today

ICAI CA Inter Foundation Final May 2024 registration last date today, February 23.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conclude the CA foundation, Intermediate, and Final registration window today, February 23. All those who are yet to apply for the ICAI CA May 2024 are advised to submit their application forms before the closure of the application window.

Those who fail to apply for CA May exam 2024 before the deadline will be given a chance to submit application forms by paying a late fee of Rs. 600 for Indian candidates, or 10 Dollars for foreign students. The last date for submitting the CA foundation, Inter, and Final Registration forms with late fee is March 2. After the completion of the application submission process, the candidates will get a chance to modify their application forms (if any) between March 3 and 9.

The application forms for CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final examinations can be submitted online at the official website, eservices.icai.org (Self Service Portal - SSP) for the May-June 2024 exam.

Exam Date:

According to the official website, the institute will conduct the CA intermediate exams on May 3, 5, and 7 for group 1 and May 9, 11, and 13 for group 2. CA Final Group 1 and 2 exams will be conducted from May 2 to 6 and May 8 to 12 respectively. The institute informed that the CA Foundation May exams 2024 will be conducted after the inter, final exams from June 20, 22, 24, and 26 at various exam centres. The admit cards for the same will be released in due course of the time.

How to register for CA May 2024 exams?

Step 1: Go to icaiexam.icai.org, the official ICAI website.

Step 2: From the drop-down option, choose your registration number.

Step 3: Enter your password and registration number to log in.

Step 4: Type in your home address along with the other necessary information.

Step 5: Confirm your mobile number and email address.

Step 6: Fill out the CA form and attach the required files.

Step7: Submit the application and pay.

Step 8: To complete the registration, click submit.