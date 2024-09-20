CTET December 2024 exam date postponed due to administrative reasons, check new date

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CTET December 2024 exam date revised

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the exam dates for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024. Candidates can check the complete exam schedule on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

As per the notice released by the board, the CTET 2024 December exam will be conducted on December 15. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on December 1. This revision has been done due to administrative reasons.

The official notice reads, 'This is in continuation to this office letter No. F. No. CBSE/CTET/Dec./2024/e-73233 dated 13.09.2024 wherein it was notified that the 20th edition of CTET is scheduled on 01st December 2024 in 136 cities all over the country. Now, due to administrative reasons, the

CTET is re-scheduled on 15th December 2024 (Sunday).'

The exam will be conducted at 136 exam centres. The board will conduct the CTET December 2024 exam on December 14, in case of more candidates in any city.

The CTET 2024 December exam registration is underway. The candidates can submit their applications online before October 16. No applications will be entertained after the due date. The official notice reads that there will be no other changes in the exam registration procedure. Candidates have been advised to go through the official website for the latest updates.

CTET 2024 Exam Pattern

All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative mark.

There will be two papers of CTET.

(i) Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V.

(ii) Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VI.

Paper I (for Classes I to V) Primary Stage; Duration of examination-Two-and-a-half hours Structure and Content (All Compulsory):

Child Development and Pedagogy (compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks Mathematics (compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks Environmental Studies (compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks Language I (compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks Language II (compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks Total 150 MCQs 150 Marks

Paper II (for Classes VI to VIII) Elementary Stage: Duration of examination-Two-and-a-half hours.