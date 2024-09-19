CBSE CTET December 2024 registration underway: 48 exam cities dropped, test scheduled for December 1

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK CBSE CTET December 2024 registration underway

CTET 2024 registration underway: The Central Board of Secondary Education is accepting applications for the 20th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Individuals who aspire to become teachers have the opportunity to make their dreams come true. The CTET–DECEMBER, 2024 registration window will remain available till October 16 on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Candidates aspiring to become teachers for primary classes (Classes 1 to 5) can apply for paper 1 and those who wish to teach classes 6 to 8 can apply for paper 2.

Exam cities reduced

According to the notification, the board has reduced the number of exam cities to 136 this year, a decrease of 48 cities compared to the July session exams, which had 184 cities.

Exam Time Table

The CTET 2024 exam is scheduled for December 1, 2024 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted in the morning from 9.30 am to 12 pm for paper 2 and the paper 1 exam will be conducted in the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The exam can also be conducted on November 30 in cities with more registered candidates.

The official notification reads, 'The test will be conducted in twenty languages in 136 cities nationwide. If there are more candidates in any city, the exam may also be conducted on November 30, 2024'.

How to apply?

Log on to CTET official web site https://ctet.nic.in

Go to the link “Apply Online” and open the same

Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No.

Upload latest Scanned Photograph and Signature

Pay Examination Fee by debit/credit card and net banking

Print Confirmation page for record and future reference

Documents Required

Uploading of scanned Photo and Signature are mandatory.

Upload scanned photograph and signature in JPG/JPEG format.

Size of scanned photograph should be between 10 to 100 KB

Image Dimension of the photograph should be 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height).

Size of scanned signature should be between 3 KB to 30 KB.

Image Dimension of signature should be 3.5 cm (length) x 1.5 cm (height).

Exam Fee

General/OBC(NCL): Rs.1000/- for paper 1 or 2; Rs.1200/- for appearing in both papers

SC/ST/Differently Abled Person: Rs.500/- for paper 1 or 2;Rs.600/- for appearing in both papers

Direct link to apply