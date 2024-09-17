CTET December 2024: Registration begins at ctet.nic.in, apply before October 17

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CTET December 2024 Registration window activated

CTET December 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). All those who are preparing for CTET 2024 exam can submit applications at the official web portal, ctet.nic.in. The last date for submitting the applications is October 16. No application will be entertained after the due date.

Exam Date

The board has scheduled the central teacher eligibility test for December 1. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The paper 1 exam will be conducted in evening shift from 2.30 pm to 5 PM and the paper 2 exam will be conducted in morning from 09:30 AM to 12:00 noon.

Instructions to be followed

The candidates shall report at the Examination Centre at 7:30 AM for Paper – II (Morning) and at 12:30 PM for Paper– I (Evening) to be held on 01.12.2024 i.e. 120 minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidate(s) who report(s) at the examination centre after 09:30 AM in PAPER-II (Morning) and after 02:30 PM in PAPER- 1 (Evening) to be held on 01.12.2024 shall not be allowed to appear in the examination

How to apply?

Visit the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in

Click on 'apply online'

A new window will appear on the screen

Enter your details and register yourself

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Direct link to apply

Documents required at time of registration

Uploading of scanned Photo and Signature are mandatory.

Upload scanned photograph and signature in JPG/JPEG format.

Size of scanned photograph should be between 10 to 100 KB

Image Dimension of photograph should be 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height).

Size of scanned signature should be between 3 KB to 30 KB.

Image Dimension of signature should be 3.5 cm (length) x 1.5 cm (height).

Examination Fee

General/OBC(NCL)

Paper 1 or paper 2: Rs.1000/-

For appearing in both papers: Rs.1200/-

SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person