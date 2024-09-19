Thursday, September 19, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 choice filling last date extended- check new date

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 choice filling last date extended- check new date

Kerala NEET UG Round 2 choice filling last date has been extended. All those who have not yet filled their choices on the registration portal for the second round can do so before September 24. Check seat matrix and other details.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: September 19, 2024 16:35 IST
Kerala NEET UG Round 2 choice filling date extended
Image Source : FREEPIK Kerala NEET UG Round 2 choice filling date extended

Kerala NEET UG counselling 2024: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has extended the last date of the choice filling process for the Kerala National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG ) 2024 round 2. All those who wish to appear in the counselling round can register themselves by visiting the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. As per the revised schedule, the candidates have an opportunity to fill in their choices of colleges before September 24 on the official website. After that, they will not be allowed to apply for the same.

As per the official schedule, the provisional result for the second round of seat allotment will be released on September 27. The selection of the candidates will be based on the options filled by the candidates for admission to the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS). 

According to the official notice released by the medical department, candidates admitted through the first phase of allotment and want to vacate their seats can do so on or before 5 pm on September 23. Such candidates will not be considered for further rounds of centralised allotment for admission to medical courses.

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2024: Seat Matrix

Candidates can view the seat matrix for MBBS and BDS courses at self-financing medical and dental institutes in the provided table given below.

Name of the College Total Seats
Amala Institute of Medical Sciences, Thrissur  100
Azeezia Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Meeyyannoor  100
Believers Church Medical College Hospital, Kuttapuzha 100
Dr. Moopen’s Medical College and Hospital, Wayanad 150
MES Medical College, Perinthalmanna 150
Sree Gokulam Medical College and Research Foundation, Venjaramoodu 150
Jubilee Mission Medical College and Research Institute, Thrissur 100
KMCT Medical College, Manassery 150
P.K. Das Institute of Medical Sciences, Ottapalam 200
Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical College, Kolenchery 100
Malabar Medical College Hospital and Research Institute, Kozhikode 200
Mount Zion Medical College Hospital, Adoor  150 
Pushpagiri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Tiruvalla 100
Dr Somervel Memorial CSI Medical College, Karakonam 150
SUT Academy of Medical Sciences, Vattappara 150
Travancore Medical College, Thattamala 150
Al-Azhar Medical College and Super Speciality Hospital, Thodupuzha 150

ALSO READ | NEET UG counselling 2024 seat allotment result announced at mcc.nic.in, how to download

ALSO READ | MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Check list of documents required at the time of reporting

ALSO READ | UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Eight candidatures cancelled due to fake minority certificates; check here

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Higher-studies News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement