Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 choice filling last date extended- check new date

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Kerala NEET UG Round 2 choice filling date extended

Kerala NEET UG counselling 2024: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has extended the last date of the choice filling process for the Kerala National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET UG ) 2024 round 2. All those who wish to appear in the counselling round can register themselves by visiting the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. As per the revised schedule, the candidates have an opportunity to fill in their choices of colleges before September 24 on the official website. After that, they will not be allowed to apply for the same.

As per the official schedule, the provisional result for the second round of seat allotment will be released on September 27. The selection of the candidates will be based on the options filled by the candidates for admission to the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS).

According to the official notice released by the medical department, candidates admitted through the first phase of allotment and want to vacate their seats can do so on or before 5 pm on September 23. Such candidates will not be considered for further rounds of centralised allotment for admission to medical courses.

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2024: Seat Matrix

Candidates can view the seat matrix for MBBS and BDS courses at self-financing medical and dental institutes in the provided table given below.

Name of the College Total Seats Amala Institute of Medical Sciences, Thrissur 100 Azeezia Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Meeyyannoor 100 Believers Church Medical College Hospital, Kuttapuzha 100 Dr. Moopen’s Medical College and Hospital, Wayanad 150 MES Medical College, Perinthalmanna 150 Sree Gokulam Medical College and Research Foundation, Venjaramoodu 150 Jubilee Mission Medical College and Research Institute, Thrissur 100 KMCT Medical College, Manassery 150 P.K. Das Institute of Medical Sciences, Ottapalam 200 Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical College, Kolenchery 100 Malabar Medical College Hospital and Research Institute, Kozhikode 200 Mount Zion Medical College Hospital, Adoor 150 Pushpagiri Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Tiruvalla 100 Dr Somervel Memorial CSI Medical College, Karakonam 150 SUT Academy of Medical Sciences, Vattappara 150 Travancore Medical College, Thattamala 150 Al-Azhar Medical College and Super Speciality Hospital, Thodupuzha 150

ALSO READ | NEET UG counselling 2024 seat allotment result announced at mcc.nic.in, how to download

ALSO READ | MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Check list of documents required at the time of reporting

ALSO READ | UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Eight candidatures cancelled due to fake minority certificates; check here