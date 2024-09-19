MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 seat allotment result to be out today for MBBS, and BDS, what's next?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK NEET UG Counselling round 2 allotment result today

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the second round seat allotment results today for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2024 UG. The candidates who participated in the counselling round can check their results from the official website, mcc.nic.in, once released.

In order to download MCC NEET UG counselling round 2 seat allotment result, the candidates are required to use their credentials on the login page. NEET UG counselling round 2 seat allotment result will include the details of candidates and the courses and colleges allotted to them. Once the link is activated, candidates will be able to check their seat allotment through the official website, mcc.nic.in.

What's next?

After the announcement of NEET UG counselling round 2 seat allotment result, the candidates will have to report to the allotted institute anytime between September 20 and 26. If a candidate don't join the allotted seat, their security deposit will be forfeited, as per the counselling rules.

Furthermore, if a candidate who participated in this round for the first round and do not get a seat, they will be able to participate in the next round directly without registering again.

Earlier, the candidates were allowed to fill their choices for round 2 till September 16. Candidates who will be selected for the second round will be able to report to the designated colleges with following documents in original as well as their attested photocopies.

Documents Required