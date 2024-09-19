NEET UG counselling 2024 seat allotment result announced at mcc.nic.in, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : MCC NEET UG counselling 2024 seat allotment result out

NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the seat allotment result for the second round allotment for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2024 counselling. All those who participated in the medical admission counselling can download the seat allotment results from the official website, mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG counselling 2024 seat allotment results include the details of NEET rank, allotted quota, allotted institute, course, allotted category, candidate category and remarks for candidates. According to the revised counselling dates, participants who have been allotted seats are required to report to the designated college between September 20 and 27.

The official notice reads, 'It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for Round-2 of NEET UG Counselling 2024 is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to the MCC of DGHS up to 10:00 A.M. of 20.09.2024 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’.

'The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law, it added.

How to download NEET UG Counselling 2024?

Visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'provisional allotment result for UG counseling round 2'

A PDF will appear on the screen

Check your roll number, name, and details of the college

Download and save NEET UG Counselling 2024 seat allotment result for future reference

