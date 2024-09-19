UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Eight candidatures cancelled due to fake minority certificates; check here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Admissions of eight students were cancelled due to fake minority certificates

UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has cancelled the admission of eight candidates during the first round of UP NEET counselling for submitting fake certificates. This cancellation has been reported in the Subharti Medical College for minority category seats.

According to media reports, 17 students submitted fake certificates claiming affiliation with minority religions to secure MBBS seats under the minority quota at Subharti Medical College. Following document verification, eight students had their candidature cancelled, while the remaining nine vacated their seats and fled.

22 seats were reserved for first phase

Subharti Medical College, a private institution under the Buddhist minority category, had reserved 22 seats for the minority quota in the first phase of admission counselling. Interestingly, 17 of those seats were occupied by students submitting fake Buddhist certificates.

Documents Verification in all minority colleges

After this incident, the Directorate General of Medical Education ordered an inquiry into the fake certificates and verification of certificates in all minority medical colleges of the state now has been started.

Director General of the Medical Education Department Kinjal Singh informed that the minority categories submitted by the candidates claiming to belong to the Buddhist Community at the nodal admission centre in Government Medical College, Meerut were found to be in violation of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of religion act 202, and thus the district minority welfare of the concerned district cancelled the document verification.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2024: Name and Roll numbers of candidates

Moreover, the medical board has shared a list of the candidates whose candidature has been cancelled. The PDF file includes the name of the candidate, father's name, roll number, and rank. Individuals can check this list in the provided link below.