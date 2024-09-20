AILET 2025: NLU reduces qualifying percentage for postgraduate programmes, details here

Follow us on Image Source : AILET AILET 2025 eligibility criteria revised

The National Law University (NLU), Delhi has made significant changes in the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2025 eligibility criteria and qualifying percentages for the LLM (one year) non-residential programme and joint masters/LLM in intellectual property (IP) law and management (non-residential).

AILET 2025: Revised Eligibility Criteria

As per the corrigendum released by NLU for LLM & IP- Joint Masters/LLM, the minimum eligibility criteria for LLM (one-year) non-residential programme is LLB or an equivalent law degree with 50 per cent marks. For students belonging to the reserved category (SC, ST and PwD), the minimum pass percentage required would be 45 per cent. Earlier, it was 55 per cent for general category candidates and 50 per cent for reserved categories.

For the joint masters/LLM in intellectual property (IP) law and Management (Non-residential), the minimum eligibility criteria is an LLB or an equivalent degree from a recognized university with 50 per cent marks. Students belonging to the reserved category should have passed the degree with 45 per cent marks. Earlier, the minimum qualifying percentage was 55 per cent for the general category and 50 per cent for the reserved category.

Announcing the revised criteria, the NLU Delhi also said that the other eligibility criteria for admission to postgraduate programmes will remain unchanged.

AILET 2025 registrations underway

AILET 2025 registration procedure is underway and will conclude on November 18. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications for AILET 2025 for BA LLb (Hons), BCom LLb (Hons), LLM and PhD programmes at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Exam Date