CA January 2025: ICAI releases intermediate, and foundation exam dates at icai.org, registrations from Nov 10

CA January 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the exam schedule for the Intermediate and Foundation course exams. Candidates can check the complete schedule from the official website of ICAI, icai.org.'

CA January 2025 Exam date and time for all papers

As per the schedule, the foundation course exam is scheduled to be conducted on the 12th, 14th, 16th and 18th of January 2025 at various exam centres and the Intermediate exam 2024 will be held on January 11, 13, and 15 for Group 1 and January 17, 19, and 21 for Group 2.

The foundation exam paper 1 and 2 will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm and papers 3 and 4 will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm on all days. The intermediate exam for all papers will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. Paper(s) 3 & 4 of the Foundation Examination are of 2 hours duration. However, all other examinations are of 3 hours duration

In Papers 3 and 4 of the Foundation Examination there will not be any advanced reading time, whereas in all other papers/exams mentioned above, an advance reading time of 15 minutes will be given from 1.45 PM (IST) to 2 PM (IST), the official notice reads.

Registrations from November 10

Candidates appearing in the above-mentioned exams will be able to register themselves from November 10. These forms will be available on SSP, and you are requested to log in with your credentials (Username <SRN@icai.org> and password). These Exam forms will be available in SSP effective designated dates as announced on www.icai.org. The Last date for submission of online examination application forms (without late fees) is November 23. After the due date, the candidates will be charged with a late fee of Rs. 600 and foreign candidates $10, with the deadline of November 26.

Registration Fee

Intermediate Course Examination

For Indian Centre(s)

Single Group / Unit (All except 2): Rs. 1500/-

Both Groups / Unit 2: Rs. 2700/-

For Overseas Centre(s) – Excluding Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre

Single Group / Unit (All except 2): US$ 325

Both Groups / Unit 2: US$ 500

For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centre(s) Single Group / Unit (All except 2): INR 2200/-

Both Groups / Unit 2: INR 3400/-

Foundation Course Examination