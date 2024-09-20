NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 1 registration begins today at mcc.nic.in, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK NEET PG Round 1 registration begins today, September 20.

NEET PG Round 1 registration: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the registration procedure for the post-graduation counselling for Round 1 today, September 20. Candidates who are seeking admission to post-graduation courses can register themselves for the first round counselling procedure by visiting the official website, mcc.nic.in, once released.

As per the official schedule, the NEET PG 2024 registration procedure will start at 5 pm on September 20. The detailed schedule for the PG counselling 2024 will be updated soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

How to apply for NEET PG counselling?

Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'NEET PG counselling 2024 round 1 registration'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to register yourself

On registration, choose courses, and colleges

Submit and take a printout of the submitted copy for future reference

The council will hold three rounds of counselling: AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2 and AIQ round 3 followed by the stray rounds for leftover seats.

Documents required

NEET PG admit card 2024

NEET PG 2024 result/rank letter

Class X marksheet/ birth certificate

Marksheets of MBBS

MBBS Degree Certificate

Internship Completion Certificate

Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by MCI/ SMC

Valid, non-expired and authentic photo ID proof (PAN card/Driving licence/Voter ID/Passport/Aadhar card)

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Non-creamy layer Certificate (if applicable)

Disability Certificate (if applicable)

What is NEET PG Counselling procedure?

Candidates who qualify for NEET PG 2024, securing the minimum cut-off marks are eligible to participate in the counselling procedure. The counselling procedure is conducted for admission to 50% All India Quota seats and 100% deemed/central universities, ESIC, and AFMS seats. The council will conduct the counselling procedure in four rounds. The counselling procedure starts with online registrations and ends with candidates reporting to the allotted institute with all the documents. Candidates have been advised to check the official website for the latest updates.