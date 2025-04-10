Tahawwur Rana, 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind, brought to India after NIA secures extradition The NIA successfully secured the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, from the United States after years of legal efforts.

In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) successfully secured the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the key mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. This marks the culmination of years of dedicated efforts to bring Rana, a key conspirator in the 2008 attacks, to justice.

"With the active assistance of USDoJ, the US Sky Marshal, NIA worked closely with other Indian intelligence agencies, NSG through the entire extradition process, which also saw India’s Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs coordinating with the other relevant authorities in the United States to take the matter to its successful conclusion", the statement read.

Rana had been held in judicial custody in the United States, where his extradition was pursued under the India-US Extradition Treaty. After exhausting all legal avenues to prevent the move, including multiple petitions in U.S. courts, Rana’s extradition was finally granted. The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California had issued the order for his extradition on May 16, 2023, but it was only after Rana's numerous appeals were rejected, including petitions to the U.S. Supreme Court, that the process moved forward.

The successful extradition followed a coordinated effort between various Indian authorities, including the NIA, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Indian intelligence agencies, with support from the U.S. Department of Justice (USDoJ) and the U.S. Sky Marshal. The collaborative efforts ensured that Rana's extradition would take place after a long and complex legal battle.

Rana, along with Pakistani co-conspirators, was involved in planning the horrific attacks that took place in Mumbai in November 2008. The attacks, which were carried out by operatives of the Pakistan-based terrorist organizations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI), resulted in the deaths of 166 individuals and left over 238 injured. Rana’s extradition marks a significant step in bringing those responsible for the tragedy to justice.

The Government of India had already designated LeT and HUJI as terrorist organizations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Rana’s extradition is expected to bring closure to the victims and their families, as justice continues to be pursued for the 26/11 attacks.