Upgrade Alert: Google improves sign-in experience with modern redesign

Google's sign-in with Google service makes logging in or signing up for third-party apps and platforms quick and easy with just one click. Now, Google has announced an upgraded version of the sign-in with Google menu with a more modern appearance.

Currently, Google is showing a banner to most users to inform them about the upcoming changes. Users can simply dismiss the banner if they wish.

Convenience of sign-in with Google

Sign-in with Google is essential for users who want to avoid the hassle of creating new accounts for each app or service. With this feature, users can log in within seconds, with the platform automatically sharing details like name, email address, language preference, and profile picture.

Upcoming changes

The current sign-in with Google layout looks outdated, but the upcoming revamp will likely introduce a Material You design, giving the login page a fresh look. Additionally, Google is expected to add the option to log in using passkeys, eliminating the need for OTP and app-based authentication on trusted devices like smartphones or laptops.

Comparison with Apple's service

Apple also offers a similar service called Sign-in with Apple, requiring users to authenticate using a password, Touch ID, or Face ID for each login. However, this service allows users to hide their email ID for added privacy and still receive emails from developers using private email relay technology.

With anticipated improvements like Material You design and passkey authentication, users can expect a smoother and more secure login experience in the future.

